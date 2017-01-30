BRIEF-United States Lime & Minerals reports Q4 EPS $0.70

Jan 30 United States Lime & Minerals Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and declares increased regular quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $34.2 million

* Production volumes from company's natural gas interests in Q4 2016 totaled 151 thousand Mcf

* Regular quarterly cash dividend has been increased to $0.135 from $0.125 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: