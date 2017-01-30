版本:
BRIEF-USA Truck appoints James Reed as president and CEO

Jan 30 USA Truck Inc -

* USA Truck appoints James D. Reed as president and chief executive officer

* James A. Craig appointed EVP and chief commercial officer

* James D. Reed succeeds Randy Rogers, who is leaving company

* Reed will also assume Rogers' position on USA Truck board of directors

* Board of directors will immediately commence a search process for successor to reed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
