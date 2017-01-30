BRIEF-USA Truck appoints James Reed as president and CEO

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 USA Truck Inc -
* USA Truck appoints James D. Reed as president and chief executive officer
* James A. Craig appointed EVP and chief commercial officer
* James D. Reed succeeds Randy Rogers, who is leaving company
* Reed will also assume Rogers' position on USA Truck board of directors
* Board of directors will immediately commence a search process for successor to reed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina