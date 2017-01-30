BRIEF-Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Stanley Furniture Company Inc :
* Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board of directors
* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - has reached an agreement with Hale Partnership Fund Lp and certain affiliates
* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - appointed Steven A. Hale II to board effective February 1, 2017
* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - under agreement, Hale Group withdrew its nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina