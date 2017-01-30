版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board

Jan 30 Stanley Furniture Company Inc :

* Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board of directors

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - has reached an agreement with Hale Partnership Fund Lp and certain affiliates

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - appointed Steven A. Hale II to board effective February 1, 2017

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - under agreement, Hale Group withdrew its nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
