BRIEF-Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board

* Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board of directors

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - has reached an agreement with Hale Partnership Fund Lp and certain affiliates

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - appointed Steven A. Hale II to board effective February 1, 2017

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - under agreement, Hale Group withdrew its nominations