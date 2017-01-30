版本:
BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54

Jan 30 Trico Bancshares -

* Trico Bancshares announces quarterly and annual results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
