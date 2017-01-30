版本:
BRIEF-Approach Resources announces exchange offer for remaining 7 pct senior notes due 2021

Jan 30 Approach Resources Inc -

* Announces exchange offer for remaining 7.00 pct senior notes due 2021

* To exchange newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.01/share for $99.8 million of outstanding 7.00% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
