BRIEF-Approach Resources announces exchange offer for remaining 7 pct senior notes due 2021

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Approach Resources Inc -
* Announces exchange offer for remaining 7.00 pct senior notes due 2021
* To exchange newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.01/share for $99.8 million of outstanding 7.00% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina