BRIEF-First Hawaiian announces launch of secondary common stock offering

Jan 30 First Hawaiian Inc -

* Announces launch of secondary common stock offering

* Says secondary offering 25 million shares of company's common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Completion of offering will reduce BNP Paribas' ownership stake in company's common stock from 82.6 pct to 64.6 pct

* If underwriters' option is exercised in full, BNP Paribas' remaining stake would be 62.0 pct