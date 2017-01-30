BRIEF-First Hawaiian announces launch of secondary common stock offering

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 First Hawaiian Inc -
* Announces launch of secondary common stock offering
* Says secondary offering 25 million shares of company's common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Completion of offering will reduce BNP Paribas' ownership stake in company's common stock from 82.6 pct to 64.6 pct
* If underwriters' option is exercised in full, BNP Paribas' remaining stake would be 62.0 pct
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina