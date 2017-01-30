版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-First Hawaiian announces launch of secondary common stock offering

Jan 30 First Hawaiian Inc -

* Announces launch of secondary common stock offering

* Says secondary offering 25 million shares of company's common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Completion of offering will reduce BNP Paribas' ownership stake in company's common stock from 82.6 pct to 64.6 pct

* If underwriters' option is exercised in full, BNP Paribas' remaining stake would be 62.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐