BRIEF-CRANE CO REPORTS Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.09

Jan 30 Crane Co

* CRANE CO. REPORTS 2016 RESULTS, PROVIDES 2017 GUIDANCE, AND EXTENDS ASBESTOS LIABILITY ESTIMATE THROUGH 2059

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.30 TO $4.55 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $2.7 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $681 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $661.4 MILLION

* CRANE CO - FULL YEAR 2017 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $220-$250 MILLION

* CRANE CO SAYS FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $228 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, COMPARED TO $267 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.42, REVENUE VIEW $2.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CRANE CO- "EXPECT AN AFTER-INSURANCE, PRE-TAX CASH OUTFLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION IN 2017"

* CRANE CO - Q4 2016 RESULTS INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX NET ASBESTOS PROVISION OF $125 MILLION, OR $2.13 PER SHARE

* CRANE CO - SEES 2017 CORE SALES FLAT TO UP 2%

