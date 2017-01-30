BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America Q4 reported EPS $1.17

Jan 30 Packaging Corp Of America :

* Packaging Corporation of America reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees q1 earnings per share $1.26

* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Qtrly containerboard production was 962,000 tons

* Packaging Corp Of America- qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to year-end 2015 levels

* Qtrly eps, excluding. Items $1.23

* Qtrly reported earnings per share $1.17

* Packaging Corp Of America-in quarter paper volume was lower versus q4 2015,primarily due to previously announced Q4 shutdown of market pulp operations at wallula mill

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S