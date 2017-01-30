BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America Q4 reported EPS $1.17

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Packaging Corporation of America reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Qtrly containerboard production was 962,000 tons
* Packaging Corp Of America- qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to year-end 2015 levels
* Qtrly eps, excluding. Items $1.23
* Qtrly reported earnings per share $1.17
* Packaging Corp Of America-in quarter paper volume was lower versus q4 2015,primarily due to previously announced Q4 shutdown of market pulp operations at wallula mill
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina