版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Endo announces U.S. FDA approval of ephedrine sulfate injection, USP

Jan 30 Endo International Plc

* Endo announces U.S. FDA approval of ephedrine sulfate injection, USP

* Endo International Plc says Par Pharmaceutical expects to start ephedrine sulfate injection shipping in February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐