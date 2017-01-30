BRIEF-Endo announces U.S. FDA approval of ephedrine sulfate injection, USP

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Endo International Plc
* Endo announces U.S. FDA approval of ephedrine sulfate injection, USP
* Endo International Plc says Par Pharmaceutical expects to start ephedrine sulfate injection shipping in February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina