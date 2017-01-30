版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-QMX GOLD ANNOUNCES $2.6 MLN FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

Jan 30 Qmx Gold Corp

* QMX GOLD ANNOUNCES $2.6 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD. HAS ELECTED TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN QMX BY ACQUIRING 5.7 MILLION SHARES OF OFFERING.

* INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO CONTINUE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON ITS VAL-D'OR MINING CAMP PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐