BRIEF-QMX GOLD ANNOUNCES $2.6 MLN FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Qmx Gold Corp
* QMX GOLD ANNOUNCES $2.6 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD. HAS ELECTED TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN QMX BY ACQUIRING 5.7 MILLION SHARES OF OFFERING.
* INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO CONTINUE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON ITS VAL-D'OR MINING CAMP PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina