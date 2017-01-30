BRIEF-DETOUR GOLD SEES 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 550,000-600,000 OZ

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Detour Gold Corp
* DETOUR GOLD ANNOUNCES 2016 OPERATING RESULTS AND 2017 GUIDANCE
* SEES 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 550,000-600,000 OZ
* GOLD PRODUCTION OF 143,512 OUNCES IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina