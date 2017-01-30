版本:
BRIEF-DETOUR GOLD SEES 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 550,000-600,000 OZ

Jan 30 Detour Gold Corp

* DETOUR GOLD ANNOUNCES 2016 OPERATING RESULTS AND 2017 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION 550,000-600,000 OZ

* GOLD PRODUCTION OF 143,512 OUNCES IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
