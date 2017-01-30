版本:
BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp announces Q1 EPS $0.09

Jan 30 Prudential Bancorp Inc -

* Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* For three months ended Dec 31, 2016, net interest income increased to $3.6 million as compared to $3.3 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
