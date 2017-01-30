BRIEF-BankFinancial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.12

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 BankFinancial Corp -
* BankFinancial Corporation reports financial results for 2016 and will host conference call and webcast on January 31, 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina