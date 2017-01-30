版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-BankFinancial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.12

Jan 30 BankFinancial Corp -

* BankFinancial Corporation reports financial results for 2016 and will host conference call and webcast on January 31, 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐