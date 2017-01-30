BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corp announces an operations update

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Transglobe Energy Corp -
* Announces an operations update
* Production for January 2017 averaged about 16,817 boepd
* Q4-2016 production averaged 12,882 boepd
* In Canada, production has averaged approximately 2,804 boepd in January
* At year-end 2016, company had an estimated 1.25 million entitlement barrels in inventory
* At year-end 2016, company had an estimated 1.25 million entitlement barrels in inventory
* Is in advanced stages of finalizing a re-financing of convertible debentures maturing on March 31, 2017
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina