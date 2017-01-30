版本:
BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corp announces an operations update

Jan 30 Transglobe Energy Corp -

* Announces an operations update

* Production for January 2017 averaged about 16,817 boepd

* Q4-2016 production averaged 12,882 boepd

* In Canada, production has averaged approximately 2,804 boepd in January

* At year-end 2016, company had an estimated 1.25 million entitlement barrels in inventory

* Is in advanced stages of finalizing a re-financing of convertible debentures maturing on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
