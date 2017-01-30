版本:
BRIEF-KESTREL GOLD SAYS KEVIN NEPHIN APPOINTED CFO

Jan 30 Kestrel Gold Inc

* KESTREL GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES RE-FILING OF ITS SEPTEMBER 30, 2015 MD&A AND CHANGE OF CFO

* SAYS KEVIN V. NEPHIN APPOINTED CFO

* STUART W. PETERSON HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
