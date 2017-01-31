BRIEF-Microsoft prices $17 bln debt offering

Jan 30 Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft announces debt offerings
* Announced pricing of offering of $17.00 billion aggregate
principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Says notes consist of $1.50 billion of 1.850 percent notes
due February 6, 2020
* Says notes include $1.75 billion of 2.400 percent notes
due February 6, 2022
* Says offering include $2.25 billion of 2.875 percent notes
due February 6, 2024
* Says notes consist of $4.00 billion of 3.300 percent notes
due February 6, 2027
* Says offering includes $3.00 billion of 4.250 percent
notes due February 6, 2047
* Says notes consist of $2.50 billion of 4.100 percent notes
due February 6, 2037
* Says offering include $2.00 billion of 4.500 percent notes
due February 6, 2057
