BRIEF-Microsoft prices $17 bln debt offering

Jan 30 Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft announces debt offerings

* Announced pricing of offering of $17.00 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* Says notes consist of $1.50 billion of 1.850 percent notes due February 6, 2020

* Says notes include $1.75 billion of 2.400 percent notes due February 6, 2022

* Says offering include $2.25 billion of 2.875 percent notes due February 6, 2024

* Says notes consist of $4.00 billion of 3.300 percent notes due February 6, 2027

* Says offering includes $3.00 billion of 4.250 percent notes due February 6, 2047

* Says notes consist of $2.50 billion of 4.100 percent notes due February 6, 2037

* Says offering include $2.00 billion of 4.500 percent notes due February 6, 2057