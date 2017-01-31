版本:
BRIEF-Paccar posts Q4 earnings per share $0.82

Jan 31 Paccar Inc

* Paccar achieves very good annual revenues and profits

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $4.07 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.87 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
