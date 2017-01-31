版本:
BRIEF-Aetna Q4 earnings per share $0.39

Jan 31 Aetna Inc

* Aetna reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna Inc says Q4 total health care medical benefit ratio 82.1 percent versus 81.9 percent

* Aetna Inc says medical membership remained flat at December 31, 2016 compared with September 30, 2016

* Aetna Inc qtrly total revenue $15,727 million versus $15,049 million

* Q4 revenue view $15.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
