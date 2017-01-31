BRIEF-Aetna Q4 earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Aetna Inc
* Aetna reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aetna Inc says Q4 total health care medical benefit ratio 82.1 percent versus 81.9 percent
* Aetna Inc says medical membership remained flat at December 31, 2016 compared with September 30, 2016
* Aetna Inc qtrly total revenue $15,727 million versus $15,049 million
* Q4 revenue view $15.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: