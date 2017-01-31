版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security

Jan 31 Radware Ltd

* Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security

* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues

* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues, slightly dilutive to its fully diluted 2017 non-GAAP EPS

* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be accretive to its fully diluted 2018 non-GAAP EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
