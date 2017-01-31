版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-3D Systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of NextDent

Jan 31 3d Systems Corp :

* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation

* 3D systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of dental materials pioneer NextDent

* 3D Systems Corp - Rik Jacobs, formerly CEO of NextDent & vertex dental, will join 3d systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
