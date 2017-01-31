BRIEF-3D Systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of NextDent

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Jan 31 3d Systems Corp :
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation
* 3D systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of dental materials pioneer NextDent
* 3D Systems Corp - Rik Jacobs, formerly CEO of NextDent & vertex dental, will join 3d systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.