版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.

Jan 31 First Global Data Ltd :

* First Global announces record revenue for December 2016

* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐