BRIEF-Terraform Global reports Q2 net income $6 mln

Jan 31 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q

* Says also expects to file its 10-q for 3Q 2016 by Nasdaq deadline in March 2017

* Qtrly revenue $56 million

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $57 million

* Qtrly net income $6 million

* Does not expect to be able to file its form 10-k for 2016 by SEC deadline in March 2017

* Does not expect to be able to file its form 10-q for 1Q 2017 by SEC filing deadline in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: