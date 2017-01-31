BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 AmerisourceBergen Corp :
* AmerisourceBergen reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.72 to $5.92
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.11
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6.5 to 8 percent
* Q1 revenue $38.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.97 billion
* AmerisourceBergen Corp sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92, compared to previous range of $5.63 to $5.88
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.75, revenue view $157.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AmerisourceBergen corp sees 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating income in range of flat to up 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: