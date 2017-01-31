BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

Jan 31 AmerisourceBergen Corp :

* AmerisourceBergen reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.72 to $5.92

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.11

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6.5 to 8 percent

* Q1 revenue $38.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.97 billion

* AmerisourceBergen Corp sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92, compared to previous range of $5.63 to $5.88

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.75, revenue view $157.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AmerisourceBergen corp sees 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating income in range of flat to up 4 percent