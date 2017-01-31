BRIEF-CIT Group Q4 loss per share $5.71

Jan 31 CIT Group Inc :

* CIT announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $5.71

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations excluding items

* Allowance for loan losses was $433 million at Dec. 31, 2016, compared to $422 million at sep. 30, 2016, and $347 million at Dec. 31, 2015

* Cit group inc says preliminary common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios at Dec. 31, 2016, increased slightly to 13.8% and 14.5%, respectively

* Cit group inc - qtrly total net revenues $309.9 million versus $459.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: