BRIEF-Nustar GP Holdings earnings Q4 per share $0.14

Jan 31 Nustar GP Holdings LLC :

* Nustar GP Holdings, LLC reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
