BRIEF-Nustar Energy L.P. Q4 loss per share $0.31

Jan 31 Nustar Energy LP :

* Nustar energy l.p. Reports earnings results for 4q 2016/covers quarterly distribution for 11th consecutive quarter and third consecutive year

* Q4 loss per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings from continuing operations were $82.6 million

* Nustar Energy LP- sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to generate a $110 million cash payment to nustar in 2017

* Nustar Energy - sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to eliminate $125 million in credit support for Axeon's asphalt marketing business

* Sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to increase revenue from terminal leases by $2 million annually

* Nustar Energy - Axeon transaction will eliminate Nustar's obligation to provide up to $125 million in credit support for Axeon as per previous agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: