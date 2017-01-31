BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp :
* Valero Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valero Energy Corp says valero expects 2017 capital investments to be about $2.7 billion
* Valero Energy Corp - incurred $217 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations in Q4
* Valero Energy - "looking ahead, we expect an improving economy and relatively low crude oil and refined product prices"
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $20,712 million versus $18,777 million
* Valero Energy Corp-refineries achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q4 of 2016
* Valero Energy Corp - ended Q4 of 2016 with $8.0 billion of total debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: