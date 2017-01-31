BRIEF-Harley-Davidson reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Harley-davidson Inc :
* Harley-Davidson reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harley-Davidson Inc - anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $200 million to $220 million.
* Harley-Davidson Inc - for 2017, harley-davidson anticipates full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down modestly in comparison to 2016
* Harley-Davidson Inc - "global competitive environment remains intense"
* Harley-Davidson Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Harley-Davidson expects to ship approximately 66,000 to 71,000 motorcycles
* Harley-Davidson Inc - for full-year 2016, worldwide Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales were down 1.6 percent compared to 2015
* Harley-Davidson Inc - In Q4, worldwide retail sales of new harley-davidson motorcycles declined 0.5 percent
* Harley-Davidson Inc sees full-year 2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately in line with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: