BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics doses first patient with TTI-621 in phase 1 solid tumor trial

Jan 31 Trillium Therapeutics Inc :

* Trillium Therapeutics doses first patient with TTI-621 in phase 1 solid tumor trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
