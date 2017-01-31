版本:
BRIEF-Crystal Financial provides acquisition financing for Model N

Jan 31 Crystal Financial LLC

* Crystal Financial provides acquisition financing for Model N

* Crystal Financial LLC - investment in a $50.0 million term loan facility for Model N Inc

* Crystal Financial LLC - proceeds from transaction were used to complete acquisition of Revitas Inc among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
