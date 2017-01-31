版本:
BRIEF-G&K Services Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.90

Jan 31 G&K Services Inc

* g&k services reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* g&k services inc- due to planned merger with cintas, g&k has withdrawn all financial guidance and will not host a conference call this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
