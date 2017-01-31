BRIEF-G&K Services Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.90

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 G&K Services Inc
* g&k services reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* g&k services inc- due to planned merger with cintas, g&k has withdrawn all financial guidance and will not host a conference call this quarter
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.