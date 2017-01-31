版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Almonty says it has reached agreement with respect to a secured promissory note for $1 mln

Jan 31 Almonty Industries Inc

* Almonty announces the filing of its audited financial statements and md&a for the year ended september 30, 2016 and almonty announces it has reached an agreement with respect to a secured promissory note for us$1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
