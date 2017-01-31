BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com Inc posts Q2 earnings per share $0.93

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports top- and bottom-line growth in all three of its business segments for its fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 revenue $554.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-Flowers.com inc - anticipates achieving accelerated revenue growth in second half of fiscal 2017
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc - revising its guidance for full year revenue growth to 3-to-4 percent
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees free cash flow for 2017 year of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.