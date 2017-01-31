版本:
BRIEF-Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of Escharex

Jan 31 Mediwound Ltd

* Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of escharex for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds

* Based on final clinical study report, phase 2 clinical trial of escharex met its statistically-powered primary endpoint 2

* Mediwound ltd- expect to complete second cohort of phase 2 study and to report top-line data in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
