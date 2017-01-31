BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
* Bellicum pharmaceuticals - fair joins Bellicum from Genentech/Roche, where he was senior vice president, head of oncology global product strategy
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Fair succeeds Tom Farrell, who will serve as an advisor to company during transition
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.