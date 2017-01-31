版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO

Jan 31 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals - fair joins Bellicum from Genentech/Roche, where he was senior vice president, head of oncology global product strategy

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Fair succeeds Tom Farrell, who will serve as an advisor to company during transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
