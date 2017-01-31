BRIEF-OFG Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.27

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Ofg Bancorp
* OFG Bancorp reports 4Q16 & 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Compared to 3Q16, results included increases of 13.8 pct in net interest income after provision in 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: