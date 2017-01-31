版本:
BRIEF-OFG Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.27

Jan 31 Ofg Bancorp

* OFG Bancorp reports 4Q16 & 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Compared to 3Q16, results included increases of 13.8 pct in net interest income after provision in 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
