BRIEF-Capital Product Partners reports Q4 EPS $0.09

Jan 31 Capital Product Partners Lp

* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates

* Q4 revenue $62.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charter coverage for 2017 has increased to 82 percent

* "Product tanker spot rates remained depressed for most of Q4 of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
