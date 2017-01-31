BRIEF-Capital Product Partners reports Q4 EPS $0.09

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Capital Product Partners Lp
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates
* Q4 revenue $62.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charter coverage for 2017 has increased to 82 percent
* "Product tanker spot rates remained depressed for most of Q4 of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: