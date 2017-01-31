版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Netscout Systems Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.60

Jan 31 Netscout Systems Inc

* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.87 to $1.90

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $311.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.163 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐