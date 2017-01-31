BRIEF-Netscout Systems Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.60

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Netscout Systems Inc
* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.87 to $1.90
* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $311.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.163 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.163 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.