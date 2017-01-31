BRIEF-Sprint posts Q3 loss per share $0.12

Jan 31 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint continues year-over-year growth in net operating revenues and postpaid phone net additions with third quarter of fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve its goal of a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run-rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016

* Has plans for further cost reductions in fiscal year 2017 and beyond

* Q3 sprint platform postpaid net additions 405,000 versus 501,000 net additions

* Continues to expect fiscal 2016 adjusted free cash flow around break-even

* Q3 sprint platform prepaid net losses of 501,000 versus 491,000 net losses

* Sees fiscal 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $2 billion to $2.3 billion

* Q3 total retail postpaid churn of 1.67 pct versus 1.62 percent

* Sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda of $9.7 billion to $10 billion, at high end of its previous expectation of $9.5 billion to $10 billion

* Q3 total retail prepaid churn of 5.80 percent versus 5.82 percent

* Sees fiscal 2016 operating income of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, at high end of its previous expectation of $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion

* Total Sprint platform end of period connections 59.5 million at Q3-end versus 60.2 million at Q2-end

* Q3 Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $49.70 versus $52.48

* Q3 Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.61 versus $27.44