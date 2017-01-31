BRIEF-Ally Financial qtrly adjusted EPS $0.54

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Ally Financial Inc
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly eps $0.52
* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ally financial - preliminary phully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.1 percent, slight decline compared to last quarter
* Qtrly return on equity 7.4 percent
* Qtrly provision for loan losses $267 million versus $240 million
* Qtrly core rotce of 9.4 percent versus 9.8 percent last year
* Ally financial inc - at q4 end, adjusted tangible book value per share $26.15
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.