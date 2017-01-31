版本:
BRIEF-Rigel says public offering of 20 mln shares priced at $2 per share

Jan 31 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share

* Rigel announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
