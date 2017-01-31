BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.12 excluding items

Jan 31 Sun Bancorp Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $2.94

* Sun bancorp inc says during q4, average commercial loans grew by 8% annualized while average deposits grew by 4% annualized

* Sun Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $14.8 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016, compared to $14.7 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Sun Bancorp Inc- there was no provision for loan losses during quarters ended december 31, 2016 and september 30, 2016

* Sun Bancorp - as a result of reversal, company will begin recording federal and state tax expense on its earnings beginning in q1 of 2017

* Sun Bancorp Inc says at december 31, 2016, bank's tier 1 common equity risk-based capital ratio was 18.9 percent

* Sun Bancorp - any change in federal corporate tax rate could significantly impact amount of deferred tax asset company may recognize