BRIEF-United Bankshares reports Q4 EPS $0.51

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 United Bankshares Inc
* United bankshares announces increased earnings for the fourth quarter and year of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United bankshares inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $113.3 million, which was an increase of $16.1 million from Q4 of 2015
* Net interest margin of 3.62 pct for Q4 of 2016 was an increase of 6 basis points from net interest margin of 3.56 pct for Q4 of 2015
* Noninterest expense for Q4 of 2016 was $62.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 7 pct
* For quarters ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, provision for loan losses was $5.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: