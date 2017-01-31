版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Everbridge announces acquisition of IDV Solutions

Jan 31 Everbridge Inc

* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions

* Everbridge Inc - aggregate consideration paid by everbridge was approximately $18.7 million in cash

