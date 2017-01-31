BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing

Jan 31 Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- Pinnacle increased its guidance for adjusted diluted EPS for 2017 by $0.03 to a range of $2.46 to $2.51

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- priced new $2,262 million term loan b, which matures in February 2024, at libor + 200 basis points

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- upsized its revolving credit facility, from $150 million to a new $225 million five-year facility

* Pinnacle Foods - expects pricing, along with anticipated $200 million term loan repayment, to result in interest expense for 2017 modestly above $130 million