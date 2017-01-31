BRIEF-Twin Disc Q2 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Twin Disc Inc
* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $33.67 million versus $44.83 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Six-Month backlog at december 30, 2016 was $37.97 million compared to $35.71 million at june 30, 2016
* Sales decline for fiscal 2017 q2 was primarily a result of "softening demand" in asia for co's commercial marine products
* Twin disc - expect to invest approximately $3 million to $5 million in capital expenditures this fiscal year
* Twin disc - during fiscal 2017 q2, co recorded restructuring charges related to headcount reductions at certain of co's domestic, foreign operations
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.