2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01

Jan 31 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Pacific mercantile bancorp -net interest income decreased $39 thousand, three months ended december 31, 2016 as compared to three months ended sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
