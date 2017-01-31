版本:
BRIEF-Volcanic proposes $5.0 million private placement

Jan 31 Volcanic Gold Mines Inc

* Volcanic proposes $5.0 million private placement

* Volcanic Gold Mines Inc - it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12.5 million units at $0.40 per unit

* Volcanic Gold Mines Inc - proceeds of placement are intended to be used for exploration of recently acquired mandiana project located in guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
