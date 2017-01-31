版本:
BRIEF-IFR announces brokered private placement

Jan 31 International Frontier Resources Corp

* Ifr announces brokered private placement

* International frontier resources - entered into engagement letter with Pi Financial to act as agent to sell up to 16 million shares at price of $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
