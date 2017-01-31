BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting

Jan 31 Cra International Inc

* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm

* CRA International Inc - financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Says CRA expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017.

* CRA International - purchased substantially all of assets of c1 consulting and anticipates retaining services of substantially all of c1's employees